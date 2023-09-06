Thomas G. Rampton

Tom Rampton, 78, passed away on August 7, 2023, following several years of dementia and a series of strokes. Most recently he had been living at the Veterans’ Community Living Center at Homelake in Monte Vista CO.
He was born in Lawton, OK, where his father was stationed during WWII. Tom grew up in Santa Ana, CA. He graduated from Chapman College with a degree in chemistry and pursued graduate work at the University of Wyoming. In the 1980s he taught chemistry at Buena Vista High School where his experiments were legendary. His interests included photography, geology and aviation. He self-published several river guides for white-water rafting, and wrote Vietnam in the Absence of War, illustrated by his own excellent photography. He also enjoyed performances of Wagner’s Ring Cycle in Seattle and various performances at the Santa Fe Opera.
Tom is survived by his sister Emily Rampton (Portland OR), daughter Debbie Rampton Lehne and grandsons Loren, Jayden, and Drew (Damascus OR), step-daughter Tammy Rampton (Nathrop), and long-time friend Patty Lawless (Denver). In keeping with his wishes, no service will be held.
His family appreciates the many kindnesses of the Buena Vista community, both to Tom and to us. Recalling his love of cats, we will remember Tom through gifts to the Ark-Valley Humane Society.