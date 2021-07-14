86, served as BV town trustee, on school board and as a youth sports coach
Thomas Arthur Crocombe passed away July 1 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1934. Tom graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1952, and soon after joined the United States Air Force.
On Sept. 12, 1954, he married Beverly Louise Avery. They raised two daughters, Jonna and Jordan.
Tom was an active member of his community in his younger years.
He belonged to Lions Club, was in a bowling league, coached boys’ little league baseball and was, for many years, a stats keeper for the Buena Vista High School boys’ basketball team.
As an elected official, Tom served his community as a Buena Vista town council trustee and was a member of the Buena Vista school board. Tom also served as a volunteer fireman for many years.
Tom loved the outdoors and had many outdoor hobbies. Fly fishing, camping, jeeping, arrowhead hunting and gardening were among his favorites. (He also liked to visit Cripple Creek upon occasion!)
Tom was preceded in death by his wife (Louise), his father (Frank), his mother (Josephine), a brother (Frank) and a sister (Wanda).
He is survived by his two daughters, Jonna Crane (and husband Randy) of Buena Vista and Jordan Crocombe of Aurora and by his only granddaughter, Alexia McCarty (and husband Patrick) also of Buena Vista. He is also survived by close friend Winona Nicks. Tom has many surviving nieces and nephews that are scattered throughout Colorado and California.
Tom was cremated and had previously requested that no service be held after his passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.