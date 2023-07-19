Terry Prince

Terry Lee Prince passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his home in Buena Vista.
He was born on June 1, 1945, in Garden City, Mich., to Melvin Joseph and Joan Maureen Prince.
After graduation from high school in 1964, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1965 and was discharged in 1969. In 1967, he met Susan Christine Dewey and they were married on Jan. 17, 1970.
Terry worked for American Airlines in various capacities for 35 years, in Detroit and then Dallas-Ft. Worth. Upon retirement in 2004, he and Susan built and moved into their dream home in Buena Vista.
He and Susan traveled the United States extensively and took their grandchildren on many great adventures to national parks in Colorado and surrounding states. He enjoyed reading thrillers and western novels, visiting family, watching the wildlife and working around his property along with other outdoor activities. He was a fan of the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather Donald L’Huillier, his brother William Joseph Prince, uncle Ronald Hatch, his parents-in-law Leon and Alice Dewey, a sister-in-law Judy Dewey, a brother-in-law Edward Briggs and his sister-in-law’s significant other David Scott.
He is survived by his wife; his daughter Kerri (Jason) Whitmer; his son Brian (Amber) Prince; four grandchildren: Eathen, Isabel Prince, Nicholas and Claudia Whitmer; and his siblings-in-law: Alice Marlene Monday, Leon Dewey and Janis Jackson, Jerry (Betsy) Dewey, Debra Briggs and Gloria (Karl) Stocks.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.
Donations in his memory may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.