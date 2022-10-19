79, Survived by many family members
Terry Peavler of Buena Vista died on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at home of a short illness.
Terry was born in Seminol, Okla. on Oct. 25, 1942.
He is survived by his wife Linda Deniston Peavler, daughter Tammy Gentzel (Dean), son Terry W. Peavler (Cheryl) and grandchildren Amand Gentzel, Tyler Gentzel and Harley Peavler. He is also survived by sister-in-law Beverly Peavler and cousin JoAnn Gedosh (Jack).
A Memorial Celebration will be announced at a later date.
