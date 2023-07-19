Terry Erve German passed away at his home in Cotopaxi on July 8, 2023.
He was born in Leadville on Dec. 16, 1956 to Edde Mary Lu Stout German.
Terry was a great heavy equipment operator. He worked for many companies doing what needed to be done with heavy equipment.
Terry lived in Buena Vista most of his life, other than when he was on a construction job.
Terry and Vicky James married on Nov. 29, 2001. They made their home in Gunnison for 8 years before returning to Buena Vista. They then moved to Cotopaxi in January of 2002.
Terry enjoyed his retirement doing many things. He loved mechanic work and building things. He wanted to stay busy. He loved being outside fishing, hunting, four-wheeling and snowmobiling.
Terry is preceded in death by his mother and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by wife Vicky; son Dylan; step-children Talena and Dominic Guidice; sisters Tammie (Lynn) Culp of Buena Vista, Patty (Dave) Neilsen of Cody, Wyo., April (John) Buck of Dolores; brother Dean (Donna) German of Buena Vista; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
No services are planned at this time.