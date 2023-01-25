Sue Swanson of Buena Vista and Salida passed away on Jan. 15, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Sue was born to Phyllis Echols of Princeton, W. Va. on March 22, 1955.
Sue loved working with her hands, she was always remodeling or refurbishing anything and everything she could.
She loved walking in the mountains, collecting various treasures and spending time with her family, friends and animals.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis; her brothers, Scott and Doug; and her sister, Connie.
She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Brown of Salida and Sarah (Mike) Nicholls of Colorado Springs, and her grandchildren Kaysie and Michael Brown and Acacia and Lleven Nicholls.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Shavano Manor. All are welcome and encouraged to attend this celebration of the life of this beautiful and amazing woman.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
