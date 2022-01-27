Shirley Mae Smith went to her heavenly home on Jan. 6 in Colorado Springs.
Shirley was born to Jay and Faye Nish in San Bernardino, Calif., on March 26, 1926.
She graduated from high school in San Bernardino in 1944, from UCLA in 1948 with a degree in physical education, and from Central State University in Edmond, Okla., in 1960 with a degree in counseling.
Shirley married Phil Smith of Colorado Springs in 1966 and they moved to Buena Vista in 1969.
Shirley always credited five things with changing her life and making her the person she was: Her family and the loving upbringing and security they gave her; accepting Jesus Christ into her life; her marriage to Phil, especially that he always encouraged her to grow in the Lord; the way God revealed truth in her life, especially through the Exchanged Life conference and training; and the privilege of living in Buena Vista and the care and love that the church and the community showed to Phil and Shirley.
She enjoyed gardening, horseback riding, swimming, rafting and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was always very active in her church and taught many Sunday school classes and Bible studies over the years. Her favorite scripture was Matthew 16: 24-26: Jesus then said to His disciples, ‘If anyone wishes to be a follower of Mine, he must leave self behind; he must take up his cross and come with me. Whoever cares for his own safety is lost; but if a man will let himself be lost for my sake, he will find his true self. What will a man gain by winning the whole world at the cost of his true self? Or what can he give that will buy that self back?’ (New English Bible).
Shirley was preceded in death by her one sister Beverly in 1983 and husband Phil in 2012. Shirley had three nephews: Douglas Cartee (Cindy and grandnephew Chris), Vandalia, Ohio; Bob and Tim Cartee, Rialto, Calif. She had three stepchildren: Sandy TerMeer, Colorado Springs (Bob TerMeer, Cañon City); Gaylord Smith (Vickie), Colorado Springs; and Dean Smith (Lydia), Gravette, Ark.
She took great joy in her four grandchildren (Philip Dean Smith, Jr. (Kendra), Goodyear, Ariz.; Andrew TerMeer (Paula), Cañon City; Jesse Smith Jernigan (Charles), Gravette, Ark.; and Jamie Smith, Houston, Texas) as well as her great-grandchildren: Nellie and Vivian TerMeer, Kobe and Taylor Dean Jernigan, Kateri Serra and Alana and Madalynn Smith.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road, Buena Vista. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ClearView Community Church (PO Box 1336, Buena Vista, CO 81211) or Darren Patterson Christian Academy (PO Box 1243, Buena Vista, CO 81211).
