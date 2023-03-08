Shirley Linderman

Shirley ‘Sue” Lindeman, passed away Feb. 24, 2023 at the Joni Fair Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 21, 1935 to Guy and Sophie (Rainwater) White in Missouri.
Shirley’s father suffered greatly from asthma so, when she was 13, she and her family made their way to Saguache for its drier climate and she remained in Colorado the rest of her life.
In 1954, she married John C. Lindeman, the love of her life, and together raised four children. Shirley was a wonderful homemaker, feisty and fun loving. She was a particularly good seamstress and tailor made all her family’s clothes. Shirley loved her family and God, so faith and family and her many friends were foremost in her mind and heart. She also enjoyed the mountains, fishing and hunting for arrowheads.
After her husbands retirement, they became snowbirds and divided their time between Buena Vista and Apache Junction, Ariz., which they did yearly until his passing 12 years ago.
She is survived by her daughters Debra (Chris) Doren, Cary Lindeman; grandchildren Sabra (Jack) Hoffman, Kayla (Andrew) Maddox; great-grandchildren Wesley, Evan, Erik, Emmett; and sister Betty Bounds.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, sons John Lindeman and Roger Lindeman and her brothers Bob White and Bill White.
At her request, she will be cremated and buried in Rocky Ford. There will be a memorial service at Florence Care Home 1230 W. 3rd Street, Florence at 1 p.m. on March 16, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sangre de Cristo Community Care, 601 Greenwood Ave., Cañon City, CO 81212.
