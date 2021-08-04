Shirley Daugherty

92, inspected aircraft at McLellan Air Force Base
Shirley Ann (Ward) Daugherty passed away on July 9, in her home with family by her side.
Shirley was born on May 21, 1929, in Oconto, Neb., to Martha and Roland Ward. She was raised in Oconto and Alliance, Neb. On Feb. 15, 1947, she married William Daugherty.
Shirley moved to Roseville, Calif., in 1965 and started working at McClellan Air Force Base in 1966, as an aircraft safety inspector.
After serving for 27 years, Shirley retired in 1992. In 1996, Shirley moved with her twin sons, Dennis and Daniel, to Colorado, to be closer to family.
Shirley loved to bowl and received several pins and patches over the years. She also enjoyed the outdoors and tending to her flowers.
According to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she made the best strawberry ice cream.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roland and Martha Ward, brothers Gene Ward and John Ward and son Steven Daugherty.
She is survived by her sister Judith Garner, daughter Victoria Eggleston, three sons, Paul Daugherty, Daniel Daugherty and Dennis Daugherty, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
