A veteran’s memorial service will be held for Charlie E. Smith at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at his son’s home, 16579 CR 356-7, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Americal Legion will be performing the service as well as family. Lunch to follow.
