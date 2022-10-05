Scott Whitcomb

60, Loved the great outdoors, owned Wilderness Country Taxidermy & Archery
It is with great sadness that the family of Scott Bruce Whitcomb announces his passing after a hard-fought illness, on Friday September 16, 2022.
Born and raised in Rocky Hill, Conn. He graduated from Rocky Hill High School, Class of 1980 where he made lifelong friends with many special people. He then went on to graduate from Samuel I. Ward Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Hartford.
Scott spent much of his career traveling the world extensively and working in electronic engineering and satellite communications. He found true happiness when he opened his own business in Colorado, Wilderness Country Taxidermy & Archery.
He truly embraced being part of the community of Buena Vista, running for Town Trustee, being a Chamber member and member of various local clubs.
He was an avid hunter and sportsman. He prided himself by always being respectful of animals, nature and the environment. His love of the great outdoors and enjoying nature’s beauty is what sustained him along with his faith in God.
Scott leaves behind his father Bruce A. Whitcomb and his wife Nancy of South Windsor, Conn.; his two sisters Tracy (Whitcomb) Baker and her husband Bob of Hebron, Conn., Jennifer C. Whitcomb and her wife Carrie Kleinschmidt of Andover, Conn.; his nephew Kyle Baker and his wife Devan; great niece Addison, of Manchester, N.H.; niece Aubrey Soltesz and her husband Luke of Southington, Conn. He also leaves his companion of many years, Karen L. Ball and her children Kaelin and Derek Ball, all of whom he very much loved, of Aurora.
Scott was pre-deceased by his mother, Judith Hutchins Whitcomb.
He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, partner and friend. A memorial service in honor and remembrance of Scott will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 1 p.m., at ClearView Community Church, Rodeo Road, Buena Vista, CO
All who wish to attend and share memories of Scott are welcome.
Should you wish to honor Scott, memorial contributions may be made to:
The Sturge-Weber Foundation
6105 S Main Street, Ste. 200
Aurora, CO 80016
