Forrest Scott McDonald of Nathrop – husband, best friend and soulmate – died on Dec. 24, 2022. He had been bravely battling cancer since May of 2022.
Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Scott came to Colorado in 1982 after graduating from Arizona State University and working in Phoenix.
He embraced everything Colorado. Scott was a long time member of the Rocky Mountain Canoe Club and canoed white water all over Colorado, the Grand Canyon and rivers in Idaho, New Mexico and Arizona. He was also a long-time member of the Colorado Mountain Club and led dozens of climbing, hiking and backcountry ski trips. He taught Telemark skiing for the CMC and his tele turns made it look like an art. Scott climbed mountains all over Colorado, Mount Rainier in Washington and high peaks in Mexico and South America.
Mechanically inclined, Scott spent most of his career working in industrial sales for Western Belting in Denver. Scott loved studying American history, and was an avid Ohio State University football fan. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1974.
Somewhat quiet and humble, his inner strength naturally radiated wherever he went. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Scott leaves behind his wife Wendy Phillips of Nathrop; sister Amy McDonald of Salt Lake City, Ohio; brother Tom McDonald of Ohio; and many cousins.
He is predeceased by his father Forrest Blain McDonald and mother Virginia (Stein) McDonald, both from Ohio.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks and friends and family will be notified.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks and friends and family will be notified.
