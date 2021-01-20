42, encouraging personality was a bookkeeper, co-owned Alpine Electric
Sarah Marie Roecker, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10 at the age of 42.
Sarah was born on June 17, 1978, in Colorado Springs to Christina and James Ritenour, Sr. She married her husband, Jason Roecker and together they raised two sons, Nick (Amanda) Roecker and Ethan Roecker.
Sarah graduated from Ellicott High School and began a career in banking, which included Community Banks of Colorado in Buena Vista.
She then started her own bookkeeping business in which she was a great help to many in this valley. Sarah also owned and operated Alpine Electric with her husband Jason.
There wasn’t anything Sarah couldn’t do when she put her mind to it. She was loving, fearless, kind, had a fantastic sense of humor, and meant the world to so many. Sarah encouraged everyone with her sweet personality.
Her friends and clients always felt happy after a conversation with her. She loved her family deeply, as well as her friends in her adopted town of BV. Our loss of this sweet soul is indescribable.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Chris, brother James Ritenour, Jr., and sister-in-law Mary.
She is survived by her husband, sons and grandson Max. She is also survived by sisters, Tina Aragon and Julie (Sam) Boatman as well as several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and more friends than you could ever imagine.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life for Sarah.
Friends are invited to The Barn at Sunset Ranch, 27650 CR 337, Buena Vista, from 1:30-4:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30 on a come-and-go basis to share their love and encouragement with the family. Social distancing will be followed and masks are required while in the building.
Donations to the family can be made through GoFundMe.
