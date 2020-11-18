64, a great horse rider, she was the Mrs. Dr. Doolittle
Sandra Jean Hagan, June 28, 1956 - Nov. 8, 2020 went to be with the Lord on a beautiful Sunday morning.
She peacefully and quietly fell asleep and woke up in the presence of our Lord and Savior. Sandra was born in Springfield, Mass., to Russell and Evelyn Charest.
She lived many years in Breckenridge working in restaurants, stables, the elementary school as the library aide, she then went into accounting, moved to Fairplay, worked in the assessor’s office rising to the level of certified general appraiser, finally finishing her working career as the USPS postal clerk in Hartsel.
She is survived by her husband Richard Twaddell, brothers: Russell (Gary), Kenneth, Michael, Mark and sisters, Kathleen, Linda, Patricia and Diane. Also leaving behind many nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by Parents, Russell and Evelyn Charest, and her brother Dennis.
Sandra was an animal lover, a great rider of horses, she was the Mrs. Dr. Doolittle. You could swear she could talk to the animals. Sandra was also a great horticulturist.
Sandra’s favorite flower is the Lilly (red and pink). Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Nov. 28, at St. Rose of Lima in Buena Vista. A Rosary vigil will be held the night before (11-27) at 7 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima.
