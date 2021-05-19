77, nurse, KOA owner used her retirement to start Courtyard Gallery
Marit “Ruth” Simpson passed away peacefully at home May 9 of natural causes.
Marit Ruth Mattson was born on July 9, 1943 in Miami, Fla. She was raised in the Lutheran Church.
Ruth enjoyed a 31-year nursing career after graduating in 1963 from Lutheran Hospital School for Nurses.
Ruth married her college sweetheart Michael Simpson on Oct. 3, 1964 and settled in Davenport, Iowa.
Together they enjoyed RV traveling and Americana, camping, motorsports and their many dogs and horses.
In 1986, the Simpson family moved to Buena Vista, purchasing the Buena Vista KOA campground.
After her retirement in 1994, Ruth and her friends formed The Courtyard Gallery.
This was Ruth’s passion project. Ruth volunteered with a variety of fine art organizations in Chaffee County, and was a member of the Arkansas Valley Car Club and the High Rocky Riders ATV Club.
Ruth was a loving and devoted wife and mother, and a good friend. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband Michael R. Simpson; daughter Sara Simpson and grandson Cameron Davis of Colorado Springs; son Matthew and daughter-in-law Heather Simpson and granddaughters McKenna and Kendall Simpson of Buena Vista; sister Ann Lowe, brother Paul Mattson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Marit and Edwin Mattson and brother Edwin “Kenny” Mattson.
There will be a small service for immediate family members only.
