Ruth E. Bergman passed away March 7 in Buena Vista.
The Colorado native was born to Harry Oswalt and Ethel Coddington and grew up in Denver, lived in Aspen Park, Bailey and Buena Vista.
Ruth married Manuel Bergman in 1954. Together they had a son Michael (1961-2010)and a daughter Melody.
Ruth will join Manuel at Fort Logan National Cemetery, on their wedding anniversary, June 11, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., at the Sattizahn’s, 7697 S Roslyn Ct. Centennial, CO 80112.
