95, U.S. Army vet
Roy Radner died on October 6 2022 at Pennswood Village in Newtown, Pa.
Born in Chicago, he served in the U.S. Army at the close of World War II, and received degrees including a doctorate in mathematical statistics from the University of Chicago.
He held positions in a number of universities, including the University of California (Berkeley) and most recently at New York University. Known for his contributions to microeconomics, he brought his curiosity and intellect to a wide range of the fields.
Roy and his wife Charlotte Kuh have lived part time in Buena Vista from 1993.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind three children (Hilary Radner, Ami Radunskaya and Ephraim Radner), several grandchildren and one great-grandson.
He was a loving father, devoted spouse to Charlotte and generous to colleagues, students and friends.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Roy Radner Travel Fund of the Edge program for Women in Mathematics (https://www.edgeforwomen.org/honoring-roy-radner/)
