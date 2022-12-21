72, Enjoyed reading, gardening, decorating for holidays and spoiling grandchildren
Roseanna (Smith) Patton, affectionately known as Rose, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2022, in La Junta.
She was born June 14, 1950, in Lamar to Jewell “Bert” and Lucille (Marriot) Smith.
Rose grew up in the Arkansas Valley area, graduating from South High School in Pueblo.
She was united in marriage to Nathan Patton in 1970. The couple raised their two daughters in Buena Vista where they were an active part of the community for 19 years.
In 1993 the couple moved to Penrose where they lived for 11 years. Rose worked for the Cañon City School District and became a grandma, affectionately called Monga.
Rose and Nate then moved to Las Animas, where she lived for the last 19 years. Rose worked in food service for Cañon City schools and lastly in Las Animas schools before retiring a year ago.
Rose enjoyed reading, tending to her flower gardens and ponds, decorating for all holidays and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, making sure she attended as many sporting, 4-H, FFA, school and college events as possible to support her daughters and grandkids.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents Jewell “Bert” and Lucille Smith, husband Nathan W. Patton, brother Rocky Smith and nephew Shawn Smith.
She is survived by her children Rena (Jimmy) Boyd of Las Animas, Toni Patton (Kevin Aldrich) of Fort Collins and Vania Nameth of Coaldale; grandchildren Ty Patton, Gayle Boyd, Jimmi Boyd, Haley Nameth, Logan Nameth, Griffin Boyd, and Adelyn Aldrich; great grandchildren Asher Dombrowski and Kenai Zook; sister Regina Smith; brother, Reggie Smith both of Pueblo, sister-in-law Sheryl Smith of Cañon City; 18 nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and a host of friends.
Per Rose’s request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 29, 2022 at the Las Animas Elementary School cafeteria at 11:30 a.m.
