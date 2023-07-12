Rose Kaiser

Our dear Roseanne Louise Kaiser passed away on Jan. 15 just a few days after celebrating her 40th birthday.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1983, to her father Eric Kaiser and mother Karen Aron. Her mom Kelly Kaiser and her papa Jimmy Aron. Her siblings were Travis Aron, Adam Kaiser, Amber Kaiser and Kristina LaBounta. She had two beautiful children Rainie Mae and James Sky.
Rose loved animals and people more than anything. She was a bright, vivid spirit that shared her light with others. She always had a smile on her face when she would greet you. She loved four-wheeling, days at the lake, camping and exploring new places, listening to music and eating good food. She made friends with everyone she met and loved to have people around her. She loved to be with her nieces and nephews. Her memory will live on in all of us.
We will have a celebration life for Rose on July 22 at Kaiser Ranch from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring a side dish if you would like to share a meal with us.
Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.