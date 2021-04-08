83, BVHS grad traveled world working with aluminum
Ronald C. Schutz, a third generation Colorado native, passed away March 31.
Son of Carl and Evelyn Schutz, the family lived in Denver until Ron was 6, then moved to a ranch near Nathrop.
Ron attended a one-room school for 6 years before the family moved to Buena Vista, where he later graduated from Buena Vista High School. He attended the Colorado School of Mines, earning a professional metallurgical engineering degree.
Soon after graduating Ron married Beth Cheeseman, a former high school sweetheart, and they began a life together spanning over 62 years.
After 4 ½ years in the U.S. Army where he flew helicopters, Ron and Beth and their 2 children moved to Spokane Wash.
Ron began working as an engineer for a Kaiser aluminum and chemical reduction plant. In 1969, Kaiser began moving Ron and his family on several interesting assignments, first to Ghana for 4 years, then to Bahrain and Sardinia. Four years were spent in Wales with Ron working as the managing director of Anglesey Aluminium.
There were many stateside assignments including management of Kaiser’s Tacoma Works. Ron ended his career at Kaiser Aluminum headquarters in California, traveling to Russia, India and China as director of technical services.
Upon retirement, he and Beth returned to Colorado, settling in Colorado Springs. Ron was active in the local chapter of SCORE, serving as chapter president for a time. He also drove a bus for Silver Key.
Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, golfing, woodworking, playing the piano and traveling. True to his engineering capabilities Ron was skilled in construction and could build and fix most anything. He delighted in telling stories of his childhood. His friends and family will remember his many clever sayings and expressions.
He leaves his wife, Beth, daughter Deborah Mattson (Mark), son Bradley Schutz (Cherie), sister Barbara Schutz , grandchildren Curtis, John, Carl and Carolyn and several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. The family suggests any donations be made to Care and Share Food Bank.
