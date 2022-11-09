Roger Viers

77, Army vet, led a life of faith
Roger Ernest Viers of Nathrop passed away on Oct. 29, in Goodyear, Ariz. following complications from a stroke. His daughter and son-in-law were with him at the time of his death and carried the love of his family to him.
Roger was born on Aug. 3, 1945 to Jack Wallace Viers and Alberta Mae (Caulkins) Viers in Swan, Iowa. He was the second of six siblings and grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Swan, Iowa, where he helped on the family farm and hired on with other local farmers. He also was proud of the fact that he began working at the age of 11 sweeping floors at the school.
After graduating from Pleasantville High School, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Ft. Riley, Kan., where he later met the love of his life in Manhattan, Kan. – Lana Maxine (Brokenicky) Viers. They were joined in holy matrimony on Aug. 14, 1965, shortly before he was deployed to Vietnam.
After returning from Vietnam, Roger worked for the USD 383 school district for 38 years in Manhattan, Kan. He worked his way up to Shop Foreman and then Director of Plant and Facilities. Early in his career he also worked in the Transportation Department on weekends and for special events driving students about for their activities. Roger eventually retired with his beautiful family to Nathrop, living out his lifelong dream.
He was a member of the High Country Church of the Nazarene in Buena Vista. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, going to the gun range, hunting, fishing the mountain lakes and streams, hiking, camping and riding his horses to the tops of the mountains. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycles at any sign of fair weather.
Roger and Lana traveled to the Grand Canyon and Sturgis, S.D., along with many other trips Roger and his son, RJ, took. These past few years he spent his time enjoying his children and grandchildren and all their activities, as well as wintering in Brenda, Ariz., enjoying the sunshine, playing guitar at jams and working on his tan. He also traveled to see the fall colors, made a trip to the redwood forest in California, and made many stops at the Grand Canyon, where he said he’d never felt closer to God.
This ol’ cowboy is living on the outskirts of heaven and running blissfully with his beautiful bride. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Lana; mother Alberta; father Jack; his sisters Virginia (Herb) Collins and Jacqueline Clark; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Nancy) Futrelle and Don (Barbara) Mosher; and sister-in-law, Rhonda (Buddy) Viers.
Roger is survived by his two children RJ Viers and Stacey (Bill) Brown, both of Nathrop; a foster daughter Melisa (James) Sizemore, Issaquah, Wash.; and later embraced through love two other daughters, Jill Lin and Iris Brown, Houston, Texas. They also shared their love with their beautiful granddaughters, Haley Viers of Parachute, Raquel Viers, Lillian Neufeld and Danielle Neufeld, along with bonus granddaughter, Tory (Jacob) Monreal, and great-grandson Myles Monreal, all of Nathrop. He is survived by his brother Jack “Buddy” Viers, Swan, Iowa; two sisters Nancy Futrelle of Carlisle, Iowa, and Barbara Mosher, Meriden, Kan.; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Roger led a life of faith and devotion and instilled this in his family. He was a one-of-a-kind man with a huge heart who shared God’s love and Word with many along his journey.
“Woodrow, you just don’t ever get the point. ‘It’s not dyin’ I’m talkin’ about, it’s livin’.” ~ Gus (Robert Duvall), Lonesome Dove
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
