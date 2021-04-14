78, Marine vet served on Presidential Helicopter Squadron, BVCC ministries
Roger Ernest Metzinger was born Nov. 7, 1942 to Ernest and Marilyn Metzinger in Caldwell, Kan. Roger passed away April 7 at home in Caldwell.
He was preceded in death by his father Ernest and daughter Gretchen Bell.
He is survived by his wife Dixie of 57 years; sons Christopher of Minnesota, Michael and wife Tammy of Omaha, Neb., Peter of Caldwell and Luke of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Cassandra Brown of Colorado, Jessica Robeck, Ezra and Nova of Minnesota, Damek Marek and Caden, Acacia Marek of Omaha; great granddaughter, Alisa Green of Colorado.
He is also survived by his mother Marilyn Metizinger Wichita, Kan., brothers Gary and wife Penny of Virginia, Leon and wife Cathy of Wichita, Ron and wife Mary of Wichita and sister Janet and Dr. Robert LacKamp of St. Joseph, Mo., and many nieces and nephews.
Roger graduated from Caldwell High School in 1960 and went on to attended Wichita Technical College graduating in 1962. He was a supervisor installing elevators for Otis Elevator.
Roger and Dixie were married Nov. 16, 1963 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. He served with United States Marine Corps for 4 years, 1966 to 1970. He served 13 months in Vietnam at Marble Mountain, and 1 1/2 years in the Presidential Helicopter Squadron in Quantico, Va.
In 1970, the family moved to Minnesota where Roger started working for Northwestern Bell phone company from which he retired from after 33 years and then went to work for IBM for 5 years.
Roger was ordained as a deacon on Sept. 25, 1982 in the Arch Diocese of St. Paul, Minn. He served in several parishes over the years.
Roger was active in prison ministry in Buena Vista, where he was responsible for getting Kairos started. He also was a volunteer for the Hartsel Fire Department, Hartsel and a hospice volunteer in Buena Vista for 3 years.
Following cremation, services will be held May 1 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Hoisington officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Caldwell City Cemetery.
Memorials maybe made to the Caldwell Historical Society or to American Cancer Society and sent in care of the mortuary.
