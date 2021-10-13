88, Knight of Columbus, Buena Vista Sportsmen’s Club officer, craftsman
Roger Alan Grover passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 10.
He was born May 24, 1933 in Waterville, Minn., to Silas and Ruby Prehn Grover. One of 11 children, Roger grew up in Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School in 1952.
While in high school, he worked at Tetonka Dairy and continued after graduation as a delivery driver on a milk route.
He then went to work for E.F. Johnson Radio Co. in Waseca, Minn. In May 1954, he was inducted into the United States Army and was stationed in Japan as a supply officer where he became fluent in the Japanese language. He was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs when he was Honorably Discharged.
Roger met his wife of 61 years, Theresa Hammer, when he was stationed at Fort Carson. They were married on Nov. 14, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Colorado Springs. The couple continued to live there and had five children.
In July 1967, they moved to Buena Vista where Roger worked as a delivery driver for Wonder Bread. He bought a distributorship for Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes in 1972. Roger sold his distributorship and retired in 1991.
Throughout Roger’s younger life, he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and trapshooting where he was a member and officer of the Buena Vista Sportsmen’s Club.
He also enjoyed taking his family on Sunday picnics after church where he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. After retirement, Roger enjoyed golfing and he continued his passion for woodworking as he was a very skilled craftsman.
Roger was preceded in death by his daughter, Patty Perez in 2016, his grandson, Kenny Grover in 2020, his parents, seven brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife Theresa Grover and his children, Cindy (Dave) Conrad of Cottage Grove, Ore., Art (Bonnie) Grover of Buena Vista, Cathy (Steve) Nelson of Buena Vista, Max Grover of Buena Vista and son-in-law Rudy Perez of Buena Vista and two siblings, Curt (Mary) Grover of Minnesota and Ruth Beer of Minnesota.
He also has 10 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephew. Donations may be made in his name to Arkansas Valley Christian Mission.
A Recitation of The Holy Rosary will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 at St. Rose of Lima. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Online condolences at www.lewisandglenn.com
