83, A life well lived
Born Oct. 6, 1938, Roger Cason passed away Sept. 15, 2022.
The son of James Cason, Jr., a Berkeley University organic chemistry professor, and Rebecca Marsden Cason, a housewife, Roger was raised in Berkeley, Calif. with one sibling, Marsden Starbuck Cason who was 4 years younger than he. After high school, Rog entered Michigan University at Ann Arbor where he obtained both his bachelor degree and a Master’s Degree in Business.
He joined the CPA firm J.C. Penney & Co, and he stayed with that same firm through four mergers, first with Hurdman & Cranston, then Main La Frenz, followed by the German firm Klein Goerdler and then with Peat Marwick, the final merger resulting in the current name KPMG.
Roger was very successful in his accounting career, serving from 1982-1985 as Chairman of the Accounting Standards Executive Committee of the American Institute of CPA’s. In this capacity, he was automatically a member of FASB, the Financial Accounting Standards Board.
Roger married Priscilla Faith Phillips in 1960. The couple had two children: Kristen Kathleen Cason born on Oct. 8, 1962, and David Scott Cason born on Aug. 11, 1964. Priscilla and Roger divorced in 1969.
As a way of handling the breakup, Roger continued working hard and also took up sailing, which continued to be one of the great loves of his life, together with downhill skiing. In 1975 Roger met Deborah B. Tuttle on board his 30-foot sailboat “Red Goose” on San Francisco Bay. Roger was thrilled that Debby was already an experienced sailor and the two married on Shelter Island, Long Island, N.Y. on June 26, 1976, 8 days before our country’s Bicentennial Celebration. The newly weds sailed off into the sunset to Rhode Island in order to observe the tall ships when they departed Newport Harbor for New York City.
Twelve years later, after taking an early retirement at age 50, Roger and Debby began preparing their Passport 40 sailboat “Dreamer” for a voyage to the South Pacific. They sailed away from San Diego in 1992 and spent 27 glorious days out of sight of land before making landfall on Hiva Oa, an island in the Marquesas of French Polynesia. For the next 7 1/2 years they continued their voyage, spending long periods of time in their favorite places, New Zealand for a total of 18 months in three different visits, and Fiji for a total of 15 months in two different visits. Other favorite places included Tonga, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand before they ended their voyage and returned to America in February 2000.
After traveling across the USA and back in their 27-foot Class C RV, “Princess,” the Cason’s settled in Nathrop where Debby still lives, 5 miles from the base of Mt. Princeton in the Rocky Mountains.
Roger served as president of the newly organized Elk Crossing Ranch HOA, for a total of 6 years. During this period, a new passion took hold. After exhibiting strong initial resistance to square dance lessons, Rog became an enthusiast once the skill was mastered. Petticoats and polished boots were thrown into the lockers of “Princess,” and the couple traveled throughout western Colorado dancing to an assortment of excellent callers with hundreds of other dancers. Rog served as president of The Monarch Mavericks Square Dance Club for a total of 6 years and he also served as treasurer of the Congregational United Church of Christ for 4 years.
After taking a serious fall on Jan. 4, 2019, Roger was diagnosed with multi-system atrophy and his body began a slow decline which ended up making him wheelchair bound by 2021. While this malady slowed the couple down, they continued having fun together through the use of yet another vehicle of conveyance, a 2010 Honda Odyssey van which had been converted into a wheelchair accessible vehicle that Debby nicknamed “Rocket Lady.”
During the last 2 years of Roger’s life, Debby drove to Denver every other weekend to take Rog to IMAX movies, restaurants, parks, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, The Denver Zoo, The Botanical Gardens, The16th Street trolley to see Christmas decorations, the Unity Church, the Cherry Creek Reservoir, even the psychedelic art exhibit entitled MEOW WOLF!
In the end, Roger died peacefully with Debby at his bedside after only 24 hours of Hospice Care. His death resulted from sepsis brought about by ileus, a twist in his small intestine. It was time to go HOME after a life well lived.
Roger was preceded in death by both of his parents and by his younger brother, Mardy.
Roger is survived by his wife, his daughter Kristen, his son David and two college-attending granddaughters, Paige and Claire Cason.
A joyful Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, followed by lunch at the Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 217 Crossman Avenue, directly west of the Buena Vista, CO Post Office. All are invited. Memorial gifts may be made to The Congregational United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 610, Buena Vista, CO, 81211-0610.
