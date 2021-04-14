Robert Van Every

BVHS grad helped build Crazy Horse Campground
Robert Marion Van Every passed away peacefully at home on April 3.
He is survived by his parents, mother Beverly Coggins of Mesa, Ariz., and father Paul Van Every of Los Vegas, Nev.; his son Robert L. Van Every of Buena Vista; his brother William (Yevone) Van Every of Battleground, Wash.; his aunt Barbara Marion of Lapeer, Mich.; his longtime companion Nancy Locke of Buena Vista, his step-daughter Chantell Locke (Jake) Keller of Buena Vista and Sesillyne (D.J.) Van Zandt of Pueblo.
Rob moved to Buena Vista in 1973 and helped his parents build Crazy Horse Campground. There he discovered his love of horses.
He loved outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain climbing, hunting and fishing. He graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1984. He worked at Bailey Plumbing for 20 years.
His Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., June 8, at the VFW in Johnson Village. Please join us.
