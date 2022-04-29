Robert Taylor Jr.

62, a man of many trades, loved to study and read
Robert James Taylor Jr. of Buena Vista passed away on April 16, 2022 at Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Mr. Taylor was born March 26, 1960 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia to Robert J. and Marianne (Greis) Taylor.
Mr. Taylor was a man of many trades who loved to study and read anything he could get his hands on. He enjoyed his mountain bike anywhere the wheels dared to go and relaxing on the golf course because he was not a man in a rush.
He worked for many years as a route salesman for Frito Lay which eventually brought him to Buena Vista where he met his wife, Amy Lynn Taylor, while stocking shelves at City Market. From that moment on, he dedicated his life loving his wife and family fiercely and putting a smile on any face that he would see.
Saying he will be dearly missed does not satisfy the yearning his family has to see him again, but his spirit will forever be present through the many memories he was able to make in his community.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife Amy Lynn Taylor of Buena Vista, father Robert J. Taylor Sr., mother Marianne Kashinskie, siblings Barbara Redinbo, Harvey Taylor and Tina Johnsen. Children Robert J. Taylor III, Jeremiah Taylor and Alyssa Taylor. Step-children Zechariah Montera, Madeline Smitherman and 15 grandchildren.
Memorial services are set for 10 a.m., Friday, April 29, at High Country Church of the Nazarene in Buena Vista.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
