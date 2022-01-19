Robert Freed

Robert L. Freed of Buena Vista passed away Jan. 9, 2022 in the home he loved and helped build. His wife of 32 years, Maryanne, helped him through this last journey.
Bob was born Oct. 31, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He loved to fly and got his private pilot license when he was 18.
He was in the Naval Reserve in Brunswick for 7 years, reaching the rank of petty officer second class as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate Reciprocating Engine Mechanic.
He ran his real estate appraisal business in north and south Florida for 50 years.
In 1994 he and Maryanne flew to Buena Vista in his Cessna, “Toots.”
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in his treasured home with family and friends.
