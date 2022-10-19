Richard Shaw

72, Loved the beauty of Colorado
Richard Dale Shaw walked into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 12, 2022. He was escorted by his son and daughter in law, Derek and Karissa Shaw and his soul companion, Beverly.
Richard was born Oct. 21, 1949 to John Richard and Wilma (Hays) Shaw in Wright County.
He grew up in Wright County and graduated from Mountain Grove High School. He started his own construction company Richard’s Handyman Service and later moved to Buena Vista in 2016.
Richard decided to move to Colorado from Texas because of the beauty, his love for camping and riding his ATV. The beauty never got old to him.
He loved helping others and helping with all construction needs because he never met a stranger. His family and friends will always remember his great sense of humor.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother Wilma, father John and sisters Janell Milton, Laura Shaw and LaVonna Smith.
Richard is survived by his son Derek (Karissa); daughter Dana; grandchildren Lilly, Jaxon, Steven, Abbie and Bree of Texas; sisters Sharon, Linda and Wanda; brothers Ron and Steve; multiple nieces, nephews and friends who will greatly miss his contagious smile.
