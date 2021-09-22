Rev. Elvin Frantz

99, collected, shipped food overseas with CROP
Elvin Dale Frantz of Buena Vista was born on Aug. 17, 1921, at Quinter, Kan., and died on August 12, 2021, of pneumonia at age 99, five days before his 100th birthday, at Heart of the Rockies hospital.
He grew up on a farm near Beatrice, Neb., and attended college at McPherson, Kan., and Seminary in Chicago. Rev. Frantz was ordained at an early age as a minister in the Church of the Brethren.
Elvin Frantz and Rachel Hamm of Rocky Ford were married on Aug. 22, 1944. To this union were born three daughters, Marianna Frantz, Kathleen Lois Frantz Garret and Peggy Frantz, all of whom are still living.
Wife Rachel died on Feb. 8, 1996. Elvin was later married on May 24, 1998, to Katie Strahm, who died on Feb. 3, 2006.
Kathy Garrett’s husband David Charles Garrett, a beloved son-in-law, died Aug. 5, 2020.
In addition to his daughters, Frantz is survived by a younger brother, Loren Frantz.
In 1943, Rev. Frantz began his ministry as a pastor of the Bethel Church of the Brethren in Arriba, and later served as pastor in Prairie City, Iowa. At these places he helped as a volunteer collecting wheat and corn to be shipped overseas by CROP.
In 1954, Frantz began his 32 years employment with CROP and Church World Service, first as Illnois Director, then as a member of the National CROP staff in Elkhart, Ind., and finally as Kansas director.
Frantz retired in 1986, and in 1988 he and wife Rachel moved to Buena Vista where he built their retirement home on the upper Arkansas River.
He and second wife Katie lived part-time in Topeka, Kan., and in Buena Vista. At age 88 he was still making long hikes in the Colorado Rockies. In Buena Vista, he was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, along with his Church of the Brethren membership.
