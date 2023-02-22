Rettia Morgan passed away on Feb. 12, 2023 at the Forest Ridge Senior Living Center, in Woodland Park.
She was born in 1931 in Yancey County, N.C. to John and Minnie Gardner.
After growing up in North Carolina, Rettia lived in Martinsville, Ridgeway and Fredericksburg, Va. before moving to live with her son in Buena Vista.
The most important thing in her life was her Christian faith and her love for her son and daughter, her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, three sisters, two brothers and her husband of 61 years, Don Morgan.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va.
