Born on May 19, 1932, Ray Zabloudil passed away on Nov. 19.
Ray was the oldest of seven children born to Frank and Emma Zabloudil. He served 2 years in the Army after high school, then became a civil engineer by trade.
He married Bev (Vancura) on June 10, 1962, and had two children (Raylene and Darren). Ray and Bev moved to Buena Vista in June of 1965 and Buena Vista was home from then on. He took early retirement from Climax in 1982, then worked for various construction and lumber companies in the area before retiring from his trade.
Ray was a proud member of the Buena Vista Sportsmen’s Club and the Chaffee County Jeep Patrol. He was a member of the Elks for over 50 years. He was probably most committed to the American Legion dating back to 1977. He held many officer positions over the years, and was especially proud to take part in the color guard and honor guard whenever he was available.
Ray enjoyed trapshooting and the annual ritual of rifle hunting for deer and elk. He had a goal to hunt elk until he was 80, and surpassed that by 2 years. He loved crossword puzzles, popcorn and older western shows and movies. For the last 15 years, he was active in running the business that Bev started in 1977 (Bev’s Stitchery), continuing after she passed away in 2015. He proudly did the books, meaning tracking all of the sales and inventory using legal pads, ledgers and a calculator. He worked 4 or 5 days a week at the shop until just a few weeks ago, when Bev’s Stitchery closed their doors for the final time.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 53 years (Bev), daughter (Raylene) and two brothers (Leroy and Don).
Ray is survived by his son Darren Zabloudil (Diana), of Tipton, Iowa; granddaughter Heidi Prockish (Adam) of Fruita; granddaughter Brianna Moeller of Tipton, Iowa; grandson Drake Zabloudil (Paige) of Kansas City, Mo.; great-grandsons Bentley and Cade Prockish; great-granddaughters Zoey and Charleigh Moeller; brother Leonard Zabloudil (Linda) of Nev.; sister-in-law Thelma Zabloudil of Neb.; Sister Norma Humphrey (Glen) of Wash.; sister Dori Knutson (Willie) of Wash.; and brother Dennis Zabloudil (Melinda) of Neb.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled for later. Memorials may be made to the Chaffee County Quilts of Valor, or a charity of your choice that supports our veterans.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.