Randal Hendrie

Randal Wray Hendrie passed from this world into real life in Heaven July 25.
After a short struggle with congestive heart failure, Randy passed peacefully at home with family by his side.
He was raised in Denver, where he met and married Andra Krieger. They have three children, Kim Heidemann, Kirk Hendrie, and Kelli Hayes, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate Randy’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 14 at ClearView Community Church.
A memorial fund in honor of Randy has been set up at Collegiate Peaks Bank in Buena Vista. Donations may be made to Andra Hendrie.
