Phyllis Giles

Phyllis Emma Giles passed away on Feb. 28, 2023. Phyllis was renowned for her lack of patience and not holding back her opinion; she always told it like she saw it whether or not you wanted to hear it. This crotchety attitude is probably why she lived to be over a 100 years old.
Born in New York City, N.Y., on June 4, 1922, she couldn’t wait to get out of the city. World War II gave her the perfect opportunity and she joined the Army AirCorp. She ultimately ended up based in Colorado Springs where she met and married Thomas Giles, who predeceased her in 1981.
Phyllis is survived by her two children, Thomas Giles, from Buena Vista and Carol Giles from Prineville, Ore. While she was often blunt and harsh, there were also words of encouragement and wisdom. Her children always knew they were loved, even when they were also being told to suck it up and get on with it. Phyllis considered her two children to be her greatest accomplishments. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Jeannie Watts of Alabama; two great-grandsons, Bryan and Cody Coble; and one great-great-grandson, CJ, who she joyously got to meet at her 100th birthday party.
Phyllis was a long-term member of the Church of the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls where she worshipped and sang in the choir. When her health forced her to move in with her son (and after she was run-over by her own car and broke her leg) she worshipped at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista.
Phyllis was a life-long member of the Eastern Star. The whole Eastern Star thing was a bit of a mystery to her family but she loved getting dressed up and traveling around Colorado going to meetings. It also probably didn’t hurt that she got to talk the entire time. Phyllis never met a silence she couldn’t fill.
Phyllis had a long-term love affair with food, particularly chocolate kisses, and didn’t care that they weren’t included in her diabetic diet. She loved to travel, and when her family voiced some concerns about her traveling to Israel during a period of great unrest, she responded, “It would be glorious to be blown up by a terrorist.” Her other favorite travel story was being adrift on the Yukon River after the paddle boat she was on stopped working and she had to be rescued. When her traveling days ended and she moved into assisted living, she played bingo almost every day and amassed an amazing amount of winnings – well over $1,000.00 a year. Not bad for someone who was legally blind and had to memorize the numbers on her bingo card.
All who loved her dearly will never forget her undying love and caring for them. Likewise they will never forget the tenacity, feistiness and bossiness that served her well right up until the end of her journey here on earth. Her family hopes Heaven is ready for her arrival; as you read this she is telling God everything He is doing wrong and what should be changed. Simply put, she is going to try to take over the running of the place.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista. A luncheon will follow. The following day, her family will gather for the scattering of her ashes at which time she will join her husband in the glorious Colorado mountains that they both loved so much.
In lieu of flowers, you are asked to do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone else. If that isn’t your style you can make a donation to the Colorado Talking Book Library, 180 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO or the Ark Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Dr., Buena Vista, CO 81211.
