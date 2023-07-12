Philip Urban II

Philip W. Urban II, passed away on May 31, 2023, in Buena Vista.
Phil was an adventurous spirit, a father who deeply loved his children and a legend in the whitewater kayaking world. He had a huge heart that impacted people wherever he went. He was a brilliant carpenter and built many gorgeous homes in Maine and Colorado. A true lover of life and adventure – he lived life to the fullest until the very end.
Phil will be greatly missed by his daughter Chloë and her partner Bay Love; his son Dustin, his wife Katie Urban and their children, Lila and Heron; his former wife Susan Jenkins; two sisters, Chris Avalone and Becky Urban; his girlfriend Joanne McGrew; his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and many other family members and beloved friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6 in Blue Hill, Maine and in Buena Vista in the fall.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida. Online Condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com