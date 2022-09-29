Philip Myers

89, Survived by 37 great-grandchildren
Philip R. Myers passed away at his home in Nathrop surrounded by his family.
Mr. Myers was born November 25, 1932 to Ralph E. and Bessie (Roberts) Myers.
Mr. Myers was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alice Myers, second wife Sally Myers, his granddaughter April and many more family members.
He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were Sept. 27 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.