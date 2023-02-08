Peggy Everson

Peggy Ellen Everson of Buena Vista passed away on Jan. 24, 2023 at her home in Buena Vista after a long illness.
Peggy was born June 5, 1950 in Colorado Springs to Kenneth F. and Opal N. (Newton) Gibson.
Peggy graduated with the first class to attend Northglenn High School, attended Colorado State University and graduated with Brad from Western State College in Gunnison. Peggy was a high achiever from the time she was hired by the AFAFC at 3800 York St. in Denver in 1973 until retiring from its later incarnation as DFAS in 2002.
An avid reader, Peggy also enjoyed fostering kittens and volunteering with the Denver Dumb Friends League as well as boating, skiing, biking, diving, snorkeling, playing tennis and hiking with Brad and their dogs. Popular, outgoing and a great cook, she will be sorely missed. Her support of Food Bank of the Rockies and Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will continue and others’ would be welcome.
Peggy is survived by her husband Brad Everson and sister Kay F. (Gibson) Dickeson, her brother-in-law Merle Dickeson, her niece Tina Parmelee and family and her nephew Jason Dickeson and family.
No services are planned. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Commented