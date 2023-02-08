Peggy Everson

Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.