Paula Vidmar

75, Life was dedicated to her family
Paula Sharron Vidmar, born in 1947 to Buster Hardin and Almeda Frona McKinney in Heavner, Okla., passed away peacefully at her home in Cañon City on Sept. 12, 2022.
Paula married her husband and soulmate Tom Vidmar in 1967 and they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary before his passing in 2021. Paula’s life was dedicated to her family. She was extremely proud of her five children, fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Paula graduated from Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, Calif. She was a child care social worker for Chins Up Youth Homes – Boulder House residential treatment facility in Colorado Springs until she moved to Buena Vista in 1986. Paula had a kind heart and was willing to help anyone in need. She was known for her hospitality and generosity.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters Dorothy, Charlotte and Ruth; and brothers Eudith, Duane, Joe, Charles and Ricky.
Paula is survived by her children: Trish (Dan) Young of Buena Vista, Mike (Tammy) Vidmar of Westcliffe, Tony (Deborah) Vidmar of Melissa, Texas, Billy (Nichole) Vidmar of Cañon City, Richie (Tracy) Vidmar of Commerce City; grandchildren, Marissa (Andrew) Roberts, Cole (Amelia) Finn, Gabrielle (Mckenzie) Wilmore, Connor Vidmar, Grace Vidmar, Kaylene Squire, Brenai Vidmar, Brandt (Michelle) Shields, Noah Vidmar, McKenna Vidmar, Layne Carpenter, Jake Carpenter, Henry Vidmar, Clara Vidmar, and Thomas Vidmar; great-grandchildren, Peter Finn, Patrick Finn, Hunter Roberts, Dilon Roberts, Daniel Wilmore; sister Wanda Hardin and brother Michael Jefferson.
A Celebration of Life will be held next summer. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Paula’s name to Fremont Regional Hospice, 1439 Main Street Cañon City, CO 81212.
