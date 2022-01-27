Paul Dean Christensen of Buena Vista passed away Jan. 12, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
Christensen was born Aug. 24, 1933 in Mower County, Minn., to Ben and Ellen (Sorenson) Christensen.
Paul moved to Buena Vista in 1969. He was employed by the Climax mine for 22 years as an electrician.
He enjoyed fishing, lived Cripple Creek and was an avid Broncos, Rockies, Denver Nuggets and Avalanche fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sons Daniel, Michael and Mark Christensen.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joyce Christensen of Buena Vista, daughter Susan Day of Blanchard, Okla., step-daughter Shari Slone of Grand Junction, step-sons Kevin Flint of Buena Vista, Roy Rondeau of New Castle and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
