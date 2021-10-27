Patricia Turnipseed

67, RN served in U.S. Army
Our loving Patricia Ann Davlin Turnipseed suddenly passed away Oct. 14, in Pueblo.
Patricia “Trish” was born in Houston, Texas on Jan 27, 1954 to James and Patricia Davlin.
Trish spent her childhood in Houston and while she was an only child, she had strong family ties with many nearby cousins.
Trish is survived in love by her husband Terry Turnipseed, who she married on Sept. 1, 1973 in Bandera, Texas.
Over their 48 years of marriage they made many wonderful memories, traveled and lived in multiple states. Trish’s childhood dream of living in the mountains was realized when they moved to beautiful Park County in 2017.
Thy had many friends in Buena Vista.
Trish was proud to be a mom and will be greatly missed by her daughters Tracey Turnipseed and Emily Turnipseed Gartner and her son-in-law Michael T. Gartner.
Gigi loved her grandchildren or grands, Kayla and Amber Sullivan along with Caleb, Ella and Adam Gartner.
Trish’s calling in life was caring for others. She spent over 30 years as an R.N. and was honored to serve her country in the United States Army.
You could always find Trish in the kitchen, where she made too many wonderful meals to count. She loved the mountain views, hummingbirds, and watching the seasons change in her Aspen grove. Trish had a love for animals at a young age and dreamed of being a Veterinarian, many family memories were had at the zoo and her love for “creatures small and furry” continued through her life.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29. at Lewis & Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to gofundme.com/memorial-fund-for-trish-turnipseed to honor her legacy through a memorial at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com.
