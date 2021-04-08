Patricia Moffat

82, RN was a dedicated family and animal lover
Patricia Gail Moffat, Gail to those who knew her, was born Jan. 22, 1939, and passed away March 2.
Born in Canada, Gail trained to be a registered nurse in Canada and Detroit. She married American machinist Charles Howard Moffat III (deceased). She spent the majority of her life living in and enjoying Colorado’s mountain towns. She was a talented painter and sailor, and a dedicated animal lover.
A 20-year resident of Buena Vista, she is survived by a sister, a brother, three of four children, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Gail was a very spiritual person who put family above all else, and was treasured by her community,
By her wishes, Gail chose to have a celebration of life with family and close friends.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements
Private celebration of life. If you wish to give a donation in Gail’s name, please contact the family at 719-331-3662. Please do not send cash.
