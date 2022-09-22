78, Loved her family, traveling and holiday dinners
Patricia ‘Patty’ Lou Karol-Chik of Wheat Ridge passed away in her home in hospice care on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. surrounded by her husband (Barry) and son (Michael).
Patricia was born in Trinidad on May 8, 1944 to JJ and Sally Martinez. She was a sister to Barbara Maniscalco, Ruth Martinez, Pammy Martinez and Thomas Martinez, and mother to Mark Karol-Chik, Laura Karol-Chik and Michael Karol-Chik.
She lived in multiple cities throughout her life, including Denver, Lakewood, Littleton and Buena Vista. Patricia’s profession was in records management for Exxon.
Patricia loved her family and enjoyed being around them. Holiday dinners were something she always looked forward to, and having all the family around made her extremely happy. She also enjoyed time with her loving husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, brother, etc.
Patricia also enjoyed going to Black Hawk for the scenic drives (i.e. gambling). She also enjoyed making scrapbooks for others and making cakes for birthdays and weddings.
Patricia was loved by all that had the pleasure of meeting her. She loved to travel and went on multiple cruises, and also spent family vacations in Lake Tahoe.
Patricia was preceded in death by JJ Martinez, Sally Martinez, Ruth Martinez and Pammy Martinez.
She was survived by Barry Karol-Chik (husband), Mark Karol-Chik (son), Michael Karol-Chik (son), Kristie Karol-Chik (daughter-in-law), Barbara Maniscalco (sister), Thomas Martinez (brother) and Claire Martinez (sister-in-law).
There will be a rosary and service for Patricia on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Olivet Cemetery located at 12804 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.
