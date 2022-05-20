Patricia Humpfer

68, loved by family and many wonderful friends
Patricia Jean (Cooksley) Humpfer of Buena Vista joined her Lord in Heaven on May 11, 2022.
She was preceded in death by loving husband, Joe Humpfer; parents, Alquin and Jean Traeger; and brother, Jack Traeger.
Patrica is survived by her sister, Jan (Bryan) Vita; nieces, Nicole (Dave) Bourgeois, Kelly Herbst and Krisy (Steve) Goodman; and nephews James (Brielle) Herbst, Michael (Pam) Traeger, David (Aricka) Vita and Dan (Natalie) Vita. Pat was also blessed with great-nieces and nephews Allison, Brendan, Cayden, Landen, Violet, Thomas, Teddy, Matthew, Aiden and Bodhi.
She was loved by her special friend, Tod, as well as many other wonderful friends.
A private celebration of Pat’s life will take place later this summer in Buena Vista.
Commented