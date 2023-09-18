Patricia Fay James Whittaker

Patricia Fay Whittaker passed away September 10, 2023, after a lifelong battle with asthma among other ailments. She was born July 25, or maybe the 24, 1957, in Salida, Colorado. She graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1975.
Patty grew up on a small farm in Buena Vista with parents Floyd and Jessie James, brother Steven and sister Loral. With her asthma, she wasn’t able to participate in a lot of the farm activities and this is where her love of crafts came from. Jessie always had some craft for Patty to do from crochet, Tri-Chem, painting, sewing, gardening, calligraphy and, of course, ceramics.
While working as a waitress, Patty met Joe Whittaker and they married in 1981. She had 4 children, Jessie (Helen), Patrick, David (Bridget) and Nichole. She was blessed with 3 grandchildren, Daizee, Aspyn and Haizlynn. These were the love of her life.
Patty was an accomplished artist and won many awards including 2 Peggy Awards. In 1987, after being unhappy at her job, she decided to open a ceramic store and Patty’s Ceramics was born in Orem, Utah. In 199, she moved to Provo and became the largest ceramic store in Utah. After becoming a certified teacher she started teaching painting classes. She required all of her students to enter their pieces into the State Fair, where she took hundreds of the entries to and from the fair each year. Her students won many many awards and that brought Patty great joy.
She loved the outdoors where she would ride ATVs, gather firewood and go rock hunting. Patty loved riding on the back of the motorcycle with Joe. She would take scores of pictures as they rode across the country. Her favorite destinations were the Pacific Ocean and the Redwoods. Patty and Joe traveled across the U.S. and Europe along with several cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean.
A green thumb was one of Patty’s many attributes. She loved flowers and getting her hands in the dirt. Every spring, she would plant hundreds of flowers in pots of all shapes and sizes. If it would hold dirt Patty would plant a flower in it. When the planting was done, she would adorn the pots with whirlygurds (pin wheels) and if they were indoor plants there was a solar dancer next to them.
Patty loved to talk to people, which was her biggest asset. Sarcasm was only one of her qualities, and she could give it as well as take it. You never wanted to get into a battle of words. She was loved by her students and many of her customers. She always said she had the best customers in the world, and many became close friends.
Among Patty’s traits was her giving nature. She gave to all of her kids, and she had lots of kids throughout the years. Some of these included MDA, Woman’s Shelters, Food and Care Coalition, NICU, BPOE Charities and BSA Troop 51 (Thunderbird Legacy Foundation.)
Patty is preceded in death by her father Floyd James, mother Jessie James, son Patrick and older brothers Larry James and Bill James.
A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, September 22, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Provo Elks Lodge, 1000 South University Avenue, Provo, Utah. This is an informal event. Shorts and T-shirts are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donating in Patty’s name to the Thunderbird Legacy Foundation, C/O Provo Elks Lodge, 1000 South University Avenue, Provo, Utah 84601.