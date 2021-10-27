Patricia Barnett

85, career nurse cared for family, many others
Patricia Ilene (Shannon) Barnett, 85, died from complications with Parkinson’s disease Oct. 11, in Centennial.
She was born in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 12, 1936, to Vivian (Youngren) and Raymond Shannon.
Pat had one brother, Raymond Shannon, Jr., who preceded her in death. She has three surviving sisters in Nebraska: Mary McFarlin, Rose Ann Johnson and Kathleen Twohig.
Pat graduated from Cathedral High School in Omaha. She wanted to be a nurse and that led her to a certificate for nursing from St. Joseph’s college of Omaha in 1957.
Pat started her career in public health while pursuing her BSN from Creighton University in 1960. After graduating, Pat started work for the Visiting Nurses Association caring for the disenfranchised of South Omaha.
Pat was determined to advance her vocation for public health and completed a graduate degree in nursing from the University of Colorado in 1963.
After CU, Pat became the first employee for the Visiting Nurses Association of Northwest Colorado and moved to Steamboat Springs.
There, she met her future husband of 56 years, George Washington Barnett, Jr. Pat and George were married Jan. 16, 1965, in Boulder.
She worked as a nurse at Routt County Hospital. Pat became the director of the Visiting Nurse Association in 1980, overseeing a district of 8,600 square miles.
In 1986, the governor appointed Pat to the Colorado Perinatal Care Council. Pat received the inaugural Nightingale Award for Excellence in Human Caring from the University of Colorado.
Pat was the president of the Colorado Association of Home Health Agencies. Pat also cared about her community and helped set up the Routt County United Way serving on various committees for many years.
Pat always advanced the topics of access to medical care and mental health.
Pat balanced her vocation and her family in equal parts. Pat and George raised three daughters in Steamboat Springs: Christine McGinnis, Jeanne Power and Maureen Kiefer were born, raised and graduated from high school there.
The Barnetts lived and worked in Steamboat Springs for nearly 30 years. The Barnetts made lifelong friends in Steamboat Springs gathering most weekends to enjoy a camping trip or ski the cross-country trails on Rabbit Ears Pass.
After the girls were grown, Pat worked in public health for the state of New Mexico. She arrived just in time for outbreaks of hantavirus and meningitis. After leaving New Mexico, Pat took a position with the Chaffee County Health Department before retiring near the beautiful Collegiate Peaks in Buena Vista.
Pat’s life after retirement was full of joy with her grandchildren, Hayden and Sage McGinnis as well as Lucy and Kate Kiefer.
A funeral mass for Pat will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m,. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 2200 S. Harrison Street, Denver. A light lunch will be served after the service.
