Patricia “Pat” Picard passed on to heaven quietly on Jan. 3, 2023, at HRRMC. Her four children, Mike Picard, Sue Lathrop, Kate Cary and Laurie Jones were by her side.
Born in Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 20, 1933, she died just one month short of her 90th birthday.
She was the first of five children born to Albert and Josephine Cyr. As a young child she grew up in northern Maine, living in Madawaska and Fort Kent. During college she studied library science and French and earned a Bachelor’s degree.
She married LeRoy Picard in June of 1955 and they started their family in southern Maine, living in Orono, Warren and Old Town. Roy was the town manager for Warren, then Old Town. Pat was a stay-at-home mom, and all of her children were born during those years.
The family moved to Williamstown, Mass., then Rockford, Ill. where Pat earn her master’s degree and went to work as a librarian. That was a calling she enjoyed very much.
Pat, Roy and daughter Laurie moved to Leadville in 1979. Roy was the Physical Plant Director at Colorado Mountain College. Pat was the School Librarian at Avery-Parsons Middle School in Buena Vista for several years. Pat and Roy built a home overlooking the Arkansas River and retired to Buena Vista in 1988.
In retirement she was very active, going Jeeping in the mountains and traveling around the U.S. with Roy. With all the travelling she did to interesting places, she was always glad to return to BV. She thought BV was the prettiest place in the world. She was married to Roy for 49 years before he died in 2004.
She loved to plant and grow flowers but the deer and rabbits challenged her ability to protect those flowers. She also loved to play cards, especially Canasta, and played up to her final week of life.
Her children gave her 12 grandchildren: (Mike) Steven and Jennifer Picard; (Sue) Brittany, Nicole and D. Calbourne Lathrop; (Kate) Caleb, Emily and Rachel Payne; Leah and Ethan Cary; (Laurie) Jillian and Levi Jones. Her grandchildren gave her 12 great-grandchildren whom she loved and enjoyed very much.
Pat was a very private person and asked that there not be a funeral or memorial service in her honor. She asked instead that her ashes be shared among family members or scattered in the Arkansas River. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
