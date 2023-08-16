Harold Patrick (Pat) Martin, 84, passed away in Salida, Colorado on August 5, 2023. Pat was born in Nepesta, Colorado on December 6, 1938, to Wesley G. and Mary A. Eagen Martin. He had 5 brothers: Francis, Michael, Duane, Cletus and John and a sister, Margaret.
Pat was raised on the Arkansas River east of Pueblo, Colorado where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing along the river bottom. He belonged to the boy scouts and played sports.
One of his fondest memories was traveling to Pueblo with the scouts, who were nicknamed the Knot Hole Gang, to watch professional baseball.
Upon graduating from Boone High School, Pat spent several winter months alone as a caretaker on the banks of Grizzly Reservoir located on the western end of the Twin Lakes Tunnel under the Continental Divide.
Pat worked for two different rodeo contractors: Harry Knight based in Colorado and Harry Vold in Canada. He enjoyed seeing much of the United States and Canada during those years. In 1962 he was working on a ranch in Huerfano County Colorado where he met the love of his life Mary Kathleen (Kathy) Kiernan. They were married on February 3, 1963, and stayed happily married for over 60 years. The newlyweds lived for a short time on a ranch in the Tejana Canyon in Colorado before moving to work on a ranch in Powderhorn, Colorado. In 1966 they moved to Hayden Flats near Leadville, Colorado where he began working for the Climax Mine.
Pat sacrificially and loyally worked at Climax for 30 years before retiring. The family which now included children Daniel Shane, Douglas Vernon, and Dawn Marie moved to Buena Vista, Colorado, in 1968. That year Pat went to Seybolds North Texas Ferrier School in Mineral Wells, Texas, and for over 30 years he shod horses for Chaffee, Lake, Park and Fremont Counties. Pat and Kathy started Martin Feed where they served the community for many years.
Pat enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball, pool, and golf. He was a dedicated family man and spent endless hours teaching and playing with his children. He and Kathy traveled thousands of miles to watch their children participate in sports and other activities.
During Pat’s later years, he enjoyed playing countless holes of golf but his grandchildren were the joys of his life. He often enjoyed giving them a ride to school with surprise detours to the bakery. His grandchildren will forever remember the pancakes and cookies he made with his special ingredient, “love.”
Pat was preceded in death by his son Daniel, his parents, three brothers and four sisters-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Douglas (Becky) Martin; daughter, Dawn (Alan) Pursell; two brothers: Cletus and John; his sister, Margaret; his sister-in-law, Bobbie (John); and six grandchildren: Zakk, Kiernan, Drew, Summer and Danny Martin and Isaak Pursell.
Cremation was selected. To express condolences, please visit www.lewisandglenn.com