Norman L. Wheelock died in his home on Jan. 24, 2023.
He was born in Denver on July 3, 1946 to Wanda (Rogers) and Donald L. Wheelock Jr.
Norman loved hiking the Colorado mountains (he climbed 24+ fourteeners), riding motorcycles and reading about cars, history and mountains.
Norman owned a foreign car mechanic shop in Denver for 20 years. After he moved to Buena Vista he worked for a tire shop, ASI/ACA, and for the Buena Vista Correctional Complex in the warehouse.
He is survived by his wife Colleen of 53 years, his sister Linda Friedman and his niece Lori Midson.
Norman loved dogs and donations can be made in his name to the Ark-Valley Humane Society in Buena Vista.
No services at this time.
