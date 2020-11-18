Nancy Walters

87, lover of flowers and bird her large family
Nancy Grace (née Starks) (Chisman) Walters passed on to eternity with her Savior, Jesus Christ, Oct. 31, in Boerne, Texas.
Nan was born on July 23, 1933 in Schenectady, New York to Grace Emma (née Fuller) Starks and Lloyd Elmer Starks. The family moved to Pasadena, Calif., while Nan was a young girl.
She married George Harold Chisman Dec. 24, 1950 and they later settled in Colorado Springs, where they raised their five children.
In 1970, they moved to Buena Vista, when George began working for Young Life at Frontier Ranch and later Trail West Lodge. After George’s death in 1989, Nan married Benno Walters Feb. 25, 1995 and they spent 20 years together before his death in 2015. Nan moved to Boerne, Texas in 2016 and spent several happy years there, close to her daughter Kathy and the Asher extended family.
Nan was a lover of flowers and planted many beautiful flowers around her home each spring. She kept the bird feeder just outside the large dining room window filled, and loved to watch the birds and squirrels come around for a bite to eat, while the deer wandered through the yard.
Each morning began with a cup of coffee and some quiet time for reading her Bible and then a page from “Our Daily Bread” with all who were with her at the breakfast table.
She loved to have family and friends over for a cup of tea and a chat, or a meal served around the large family table with love and laughter in abundance and most likely a game or two of hand and foot afterwards.
Nan was preceded in death by her parents; husbands George Harold Chisman, Jr. and Benno Welsh Walters; son Michael Lloyd Chisman; sister Margie Watson; and half-brother Richard Courtney.
She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Asher and her husband Jim; Karol Flowers and her husband Ron; Shannon Pitzer and her husband Jim; and her son Peter Chisman and his wife, Diane; grandchildren Karol (Will) McDowell, Patrick (Amy) Asher, Joshua Flowers, Luke (Tessa) Flowers, Nathan (Sarah) Flowers, Jessica (Brian) Stoffer, Molly (Michael) Smith, Olivia (Armando) Rojas, Naomi (Marco) Chisman, Noah Chisman, Oliver (Jane) Chisman, great-grandchildren Calvin, Austin, and Justin McDowell; Abigail, Ann, Amber, David, and Anthony Asher; Owen, Lydia, and Naomi Flowers; Tam, Eli, Able, and Mia Flowers; Ava, Gwen, Andrew, Jonathan, and Amelia Stoffer; and step-children, Cindy Henderson and Eva Walters.
A private burial will take place this month and a Celebration of Life is planned for Spring 2021 in Buena Vista, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made to Darren Patterson Christian Academy at P.O. Box 1243, Buena Vista, CO 81211 (Please write In Memory of Nancy Walters/Chisman on the memo line of your check) or Young Life at younglife.org/giving (you will be able to designate your local Young Life area).
