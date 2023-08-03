Nancy Taylor Adams was born in the greater Boston area to her Father, Thomas Taylor, a part Cherokee, and Nancy A. Fromiglio, an Italian. She grew up with a large Italian family in Massachusetts and Norwich, Connecticut.
She attended catholic schools and later studied Psychology at Boston University. For awhile, she traveled the world as a jewelry purchaser for a partner in Boulder, Colorado. She planned to attend Harvard University with the intention to write a thesis on “Prey Predator Relations in the Human Species.”
In about 1978 or so, this lead her to visit Canada and then Alaska where she observed herd and pack animals in the wild. In Alaska she became incensed with the state encouragement of killing of wolves from airplanes and tried a little “monkey wrenching.” There she decided to breed black wolves and return them into the wild.
In the late 1980’ while in Aspen, Taylor finally got Shimanin, her first 7-foot-tall black stud wolf. She moved to Twin Lakes, Colorado where she purchased the Twin Lake Hotel, and started her breeding of black wolves. She renamed the hotel “The Inn of the Black Wolf.” There she ran events to encourage customers in the off season including the Hookers Ball and the original and real Texas Tomato Wars, which she ran every year for 9 years.
Subsequently Taylor moved up Lake Creek and purchased a 91-acre placer home which she named Tapawingo, or Cree for “Peace.” There she continued her wolf breeding program and the real Texas-Colorado Tomato Wars. In 1991, Taylor met her present husband Fred Henderson and lived on Tapawingo until 1997 when her health caused them to move down from the 10,000’ elevation to the lower elevation of Chaffee County.
Taylor was a warm, generous, friendly, and uniquely spirited woman who has many loving friends from her Connecticut days, the Tomato Wars, Mt. Princeton Hot Springs and Clearview Church.
On July 14, 2023, Taylor passed peacefully from complications of Congestive Heart Disease after 5 years of ongoing pain. Blissfully, she is no longer in pain, but most surely will maintain her unique sprit in life. She will be greatly missed by friends and family near and far. A service for Nancy Taylor Adams will be held at the Clearview Church at 457 Rodeo Rd., Buena Vista, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday August 12, 2023.