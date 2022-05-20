Nancy Bohe

Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers that will mix with rain showers later. High 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.