Nancy Bohe

Nancy Jo Bohe journeyed on to be with the Lord on May 12, 2022 from her home at Columbine Manor, Salida with a dear friend by her side.
Nancy was born on January 13, 1935 to Norman and Grace Sandberg, and older brother Albert, in Buelah.
Most of Nan’s childhood years were spent in Arvada where she graduated from Arvada High in 1953. She was the Honor Queen of Job’s Daughter (Eastern Star) in 1952.
After high school, Nancy began working for a trucking firm and attending Colorado University in Boulder for journalism.
Nancy married Joseph M. Bohe in 1956 and raised three children. She worked various jobs with the local school district while her kids were young so she’d be home after school and summer breaks. Nan finished her working career with Leprino Cheese company in the Denver area.
Nancy and her husband were able to trail world-wide; she always kept wonderfully detailed travel journals of their adventures. They chose to retire in the Nathrop/Buena Vista area in 1990.
Nancy was involved with her church, the Optimist Club, the Ark Valley Car Club, mentoring programs, Habitat for Humanity (local, state and international); and most importantly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a couple, Nancy and her husband were given the Citizen of the Year award in 2013 from the Optimists, highlighting their years of giving to the community.
Nancy enjoyed staying active and regretted when she had to slow down from congestive heart concerns. Nancy’s husband of almost 60 years passed in 2015 and Nan moved to Life Care Center in Westminster in 2019 to be closer to her son and his family.
Nan moved back to Columbine Manor in December 2021 because she wanted to be with her daughter, church and friends for a bit longer.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brother and dear husband.
Nancy is survived in death by her eldest son Stephen (Allie) in California, her son Joseph G. in Westminster, his son Joseph M. (Jacki), great-grandchildren Joey and Jacey in Thornton, daughter Stephanie (Noah), great-grandchildren Harmony, Greyson and Fenriss in Johnstown, her daughter Debora (Mike) in Buena Vista, her daughter Brandy and great-granddaughter Ravyn in Henderson. Nancy is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins that she dearly loved and adored,
There will be family visitation at Crown Hill, Wheatridge on May 24 at 9 a.m. with graveside services to follow at the Arvada Cemetery 11 a.m. A memorial service in Buena Vista will be July 7 at 1 p.m. at the United Congregational Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested that you perform an occasional act of kindness – think of Nan – and smile!
